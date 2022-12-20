Credit: Dennis Diatel Shutterstock

RingCentral DaaS enables RingCentral MVP (Messaging, Video, Phone) platform customers to procure hardware supporting voice, video, conference rooms, and contact centers. An upfront fee is paid followed by a monthly recurring subscription charge. All hardware logistics are outsourced to RingCentral, from acquisition, support, and upgrades.

RingCentral DaaS is targeted at US-based businesses of all sizes (but will be expanding to overseas customers). Four of the most prominent equipment vendors are represented: Jabra, Logitech, Poly, and Yealink. Products include headsets (used often with RingCentral Contact Center), and video conferencing hardware (used often with RingCentral Rooms).

Although RingCentral DaaS is ‘standard issue’, there are several intriguing aspects. Buying hardware on a monthly subscription basis is cost effective as you only pay for the use and not for the ownership of the devices. Having a single point of contact for all device related matters (such as purchasing, troubleshooting, and upgrading) is far more manageable than dealing with multiple vendors. Because RingCentral handles troubleshooting, the load on IT departments is reduced, allowing them to focus on mission critical issues. Also attractive is that the offer bundles services and equipment used company-wide for a single monthly price. Perhaps most compelling piece is that only the devices needed are procured making equipping a remote workforce much less expensive which is very pertinent in the current environment of hybrid work.

Impressive debut for RingCentral DaaS

The debut of RingCentral DaaS in RingCentral’s portfolio dovetails with broad, device-related market trends and feeds the company’s continuing transformation into a serious contender in the cloud-based collaboration space.

Devices now support reimagined office designs that are more meeting-oriented and aid workers who need to communicate and collaborate whether onsite, at home or on the move. These new designs level the playing field between remote and in-office workers and should provide incentive to come into the office. With a critical mass of workers beginning to migrate back to the workplace, these benefits are timelier than ever.

In addition to enhancing office environments, devices have become a competitive differentiator. Since the meteoric rise in usage of cloud-based collaboration platforms resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, competitors have engaged in ‘feature wars’, characterized by successive rounds of layering new capabilities onto their platforms. Only relatively recently has it become recognized that a solid device lineup must accompany those enhancements.

In introducing its DaaS offer, RingCentral is acknowledging that alignment with these device trends is necessary to compete. It is also acknowledging that competing requires a broad platform encompassing both software and hardware capabilities. RingCentral has now augmented its core ‘MVP’ (messaging, video, and phone) and contact center software features with a DaaS program that accompanies its device hardware lineup. If RingCentral keeps innovating on its current path, it should retain a presence among top players in the cloud-based collaboration market.