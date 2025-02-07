The AI-written book Tech-Splaining for Dummies shows both the strengths and weaknesses of AI-generated content.

In a BBC article, technology editor Zoe Kleinman explains how Tech-Splaining for Dummies was a Christmas gift that had her name and photo on the cover. It was entirely written by AI, with a few simple prompts about her supplied by a friend.

Tech-Splaining for Dummies successfully mimics the author’s writing style, producing a full-length book that appears coherent and engaging at first glance. However, closer inspection reveals major flaws. The book is repetitive, overly wordy, and prone to bizarre inaccuracies such as the inclusion of a fictional pet cat. AI is good at copying patterns, but it does not understand meaning, intent, or narrative flow.

The book often mentioned the phrase “as a leading technology journalist,” which Kleinman highlights is a bit cheesy and was probably copied from an online bio. Despite its imperfections, the book provides an interesting view of technology and communication, and Kleinman ultimately admired the effort put into making it.

This is just one example of a growing trend. The technology behind these books relies on large language models trained on vast amounts of online content. This enables AI to piece together sentences that sound natural, but it lacks human intuition. Writing is more than just structuring words, it involves creativity, emotional depth, and original thought. AI-generated books may sound polished, but they lack true insight and purpose.

Who owns AI-generated content?

One of the biggest concerns with AI-generated writing is how these models are trained. AI learns by absorbing vast amounts of human-produced content, often without permission. This means that books, articles, and other written works are being used to train AI without compensation to the original authors.

This issue extends beyond writing. Musicians, artists, and actors are all facing similar challenges, as AI models replicate their work without consent. In 2023, an AI-generated song using the voices of Drake and The Weeknd went viral without their approval. While streaming platforms removed the track, it demonstrated how AI can exploit creative works for profit.

Ed Newton-Rex, founder of Fairly Trained, argues that AI should not be allowed to use creative works without permission. He believes that AI can still be powerful in areas like healthcare and logistics without undermining the livelihoods of writers, musicians, and artists.

In the UK, the government is considering changes that would allow AI developers to use online content unless creators opt-out. Critics argue this undermines copyright protections and devalues creative industries, which contribute 2.4 million jobs to the UK economy.

Meanwhile, some organisations are taking a stand. The BBC has blocked AI developers from scraping its content, while others, like the Financial Times, have chosen to collaborate with AI companies. The debate over AI and copyright is far from settled, and legal battles are already underway. In the US, OpenAI is facing lawsuits from the New York Times, music labels, and individual creators who claim their work was used without consent.

The issue of fair use is also being tested. AI companies argue that scraping content falls under fair use, but many creators disagree. The outcome of these lawsuits could set crucial precedents for how AI can use existing creative works.

A growing industry with a global impact

AI-generated content is not just a legal issue, it is also a rapidly expanding industry. The company behind Tech-Splaining for Dummies, BookByAnyone, reports that it has already sold 150,000 AI-generated books, primarily in the US.

Meanwhile, Chinese AI company DeepSeek has become the most downloaded free app on Apple’s US App Store, sparking security concerns and challenging American dominance in the sector.

In the US, AI regulations remain uncertain. Former President Biden had introduced measures to improve AI safety and transparency, but these have been repealed under President Trump. The future of AI regulation in the US remains unclear, adding to the uncertainty faced by creative industries.

Will AI replace human writers?

For now, AI-generated books remain a novelty. While they can mimic human writing, they lack originality and depth.

However, as the technology improves, it may become harder to tell the difference between AI-generated and human-written content.

The challenge for creatives is not just whether AI can write, but whether it will be allowed to do so, using their work without permission. AI is a powerful tool, but its development must respect the rights of creators. If regulations do not protect original content, the value of creative industries could be undermined.