The global technology industry experienced a 28% drop in new job postings related to robotics in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData's Job Analytics. This compares to a 37% decrease versus Q2 2022.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 29% share of the global technology industry’s robotics-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 30% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive robotics-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 29%, emerged as the top robotics-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 30% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 11% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 23% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent robotics roles include Architecture and Engineering Occupations with a 10% share in Q2 2023, Installation, Maintenance, and Repair Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 20% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Texas Instruments, Crown Castle, Accenture, Plexus, and Nokia. Together they accounted for a combined share of 20% of all robotics-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Texas Instruments posted 256 robotics-related new jobs in Q2 2023, Crown Castle 212 jobs, Accenture 186 jobs, Plexus 137 jobs, and Nokia 122 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 50.69% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of robotics-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 50.69% followed by India (13.22%) and Germany (3.26%). The share represented by the US was three percentage points lower than the 53.21% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.

This content was updated on 24 July 2023