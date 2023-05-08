The global technology industry experienced a 64% rise in company filings mentions of robotics in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Teradyne with 100% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 176 technology company filings. GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Predictions 2023 “ Thematic Intelligence report offers more insights into the impact of robotics and other key themes such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, and The Metaverse on theTMT industry. Buy the report here.

Notably, robotics was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of internet of things and governance, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Teradyne had the greatest increase in references for robotics in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 72 robotics-related sentences in the company's filings - 41% of all sentences - and an increase of 800% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022. NVIDIA's mentions of robotics rose by 100% to 12 and Delta Electronics (Thailand)'s by 100% to 6 and ASML Holding's by 400% to 5 and STMicroelectronics's by 100% to 5.

GlobalData's Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for robotics in Q1 2023 was 98.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Predictions 2023 - Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.