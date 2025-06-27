Rubrik specialises in cybersecurity, cloud backup, ransomware protection, and data management.

It boasts more than $1bn in annualised revenue. With partnerships and backing from investors such as Microsoft, Rubrik is poised to transform into a comprehensive multi-product AI platform.

On 25 June 2025, Rubrik announced the acquisition of Predibase, a machine learning platform that aims to simplify the process of deploying AI applications. The acquisition aims to expedite the adoption of agentic AI by providing organisations with a streamlined pathway from experimental prototypes to scalable production environments.

Why it matters

On average, the transition from an AI prototype to full production takes approximately eight months. The collaborative effort between Predibase and Rubrik is designed to mitigate these challenges by enhancing data access security, increasing model precision, and reducing infrastructure expenses. A critical component of Predibase’s technology is the LoRA eXchange project, which facilitates personalised models at scale. This open-source system enables the support of diverse users, use cases, and departments while maintaining a streamlined infrastructure.

Predibase provides tools that streamline the transition from AI proof-of-concept to production, enabling enterprises to refine open-source large language models (LLMs) with proprietary data and significantly reduce inference costs.

The acquisition empowers Rubrik to integrate its secure data lake and governance tools, offering customers a compliant, trusted pipeline to power generative AI agents on platforms like Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Agentspace.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Rubrik’s acquisition of Predibase represents a strategic advance into enterprise AI. By combining secure data infrastructure with sophisticated model tuning and deployment tools, Rubrik aims to facilitate the realisation of production-ready AI at scale while ensuring governance and cost-efficiency.

Rubrik: The strategic focus of the acquisition

This acquisition is set to operationalise AI at scale, addressing common barriers such as cost, complexity, and governance in deploying LLM-based agents into production. It will also enhance and fortify cloud ecosystems in collaboration with AWS, Azure, and Google’s AI stacks. Furthermore, it will enable Rubrik to offer AI-enhanced services to its extensive enterprise customer base of more than 6,000.

The deal is in line with recent mergers and acquisitions activity in the AI space. Rubrik is positioning itself among vendors that provide secure, agent-driven AI deployment at an enterprise level.

In conclusion, for Rubrik, this is a move to pivot from data protection to intelligent data activation. For investors, it supports growth with profitable expansion, integration, and execution will be the near-term challenge.