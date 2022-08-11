IT hiring in global technology industry drops 5.7% in July 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 5.7% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 11.73% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 5.6% when compared with June 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 25.96% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in July 2022, down 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of July 2022 were 8.65% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 21.29% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 61.31% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in July 2022, a 2.53% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 13.71% in July 2022, down 12.44% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with an 11.93% share in July 2022, a decline of 8.96% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 6.11% share in July 2022 and a drop of 10.59% over June 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 9.58% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Accenture posted 5,496 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 157.18% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 2,681 jobs and a 37.67% decline. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,816 IT jobs and Oracle with 1,326 jobs, recorded a 23.54% decline and a 14.01% drop, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded an 11.98% rise with 1,309 job postings during July 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 46.27% share, which marked a 13.04% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 36.84%, registering a 9.85% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 14.02% share and a 14.68% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.65% and a month-on-month rise of 1.17%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.21%, registering a 16.57% decrease over the previous month.