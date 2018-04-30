UK supermarket giants Sainsbury’s and Asda — two of the sector’s so-called big four businesses — have confirmed they intend to merge.
In a statement Sainsbury’s said that Asda’s US owner Walmart will hold a 42% stake in the combined business, which values Asda at £7.3 billion ($10 billion) on a debt-free, cash-free, and pension-free basis and both the Asda and Sainsbury’s brands will be retained.
Assuming it gets regulatory approval, completion of the deal is expected in the second half of next year.
The group will have combined sales of almost £50 billion a year and a 31.4% grocery market share.
Here’s how the combined group will fit into the market
By market share
The most recent market share data from the grocery experts Kantar Worldpanel puts Tesco, the UK’s longstanding UK number one, in the lead with a 27.6%.
Sainsbury’s and Asda command shares of 15.8% and 15.6% respectively, which means the combined business would ring up more 31.4% of UK grocery sales.
By customers
Tesco: 79 million shopper visits a week
Sainsbury’s and Asda: 44 million shopper visits a week
By stores
Tesco: 6,809 worldwide/3,400 UK
Sainsbury’s and Asda: 2,000, plus 800 Argos outlets
By jobs
Tesco: 460,000/310,000 UK
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
Sainsbury’s and Asda: 330,000
By sales:
Tesco: £51 billion
Sainsbury’s and Asda: £52 billion