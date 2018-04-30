Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

UK supermarket giants Sainsbury’s and Asda — two of the sector’s so-called big four businesses — have confirmed they intend to merge.

In a statement Sainsbury’s said that Asda’s US owner Walmart will hold a 42% stake in the combined business, which values Asda at £7.3 billion ($10 billion) on a debt-free, cash-free, and pension-free basis and both the Asda and Sainsbury’s brands will be retained.

Assuming it gets regulatory approval, completion of the deal is expected in the second half of next year.

The group will have combined sales of almost £50 billion a year and a 31.4% grocery market share.

Here’s how the combined group will fit into the market

By market share

The most recent market share data from the grocery experts Kantar Worldpanel puts Tesco, the UK’s longstanding UK number one, in the lead with a 27.6%.

Sainsbury’s and Asda command shares of 15.8% and 15.6% respectively, which means the combined business would ring up more 31.4% of UK grocery sales.

By customers

Tesco: 79 million shopper visits a week

Sainsbury’s and Asda: 44 million shopper visits a week

By stores

Tesco: 6,809 worldwide/3,400 UK

Sainsbury’s and Asda: 2,000, plus 800 Argos outlets

By jobs

Tesco: 460,000/310,000 UK

Sainsbury’s and Asda: 330,000

By sales:

Tesco: £51 billion

Sainsbury’s and Asda: £52 billion