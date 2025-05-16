The acquisition will enable Salesforce customers to deploy adaptive AI agents, boosting productivity and reducing manual work. Credit: Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.

Salesforce has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Convergence.ai, a AI agent technology company.

This acquisition is expected to enhance Salesforce’s AI capabilities and strengthen its Agentforce strategy.

Salesforce AI Platform EVP & GM Adam Evans said: “The next wave of customer interaction and employee productivity will be driven by highly capable AI agents that can navigate the complexities of today’s digital work.”

“Convergence’s innovative approach to building adaptive, intelligent agents is incredibly impressive. We are thrilled to welcome their talented team to Salesforce, and we look forward to their contributions in helping Agentforce deliver AI that truly transforms how work gets done.”

Convergence.ai specialises in developing advanced AI systems capable of performing complex, human-like tasks in digital environments.

Its technology allows AI agents to navigate dynamic interfaces, handling web-based workflows and multi-step processes by adapting in real time to challenges such as pop-ups, errors, and UI updates.

Convergence CEO and Co-founder Marvin Purtorab said: “The future of business automation isn’t limited to single, scripted tasks – it lies in end-to-end, decision-driven workflows where multiple agents collaborate and hand off seamlessly.”

“Our mission at Convergence is to help organizations stop viewing automation as just another tool and instead adopt it as the very way work gets done — unlocking new levels of innovation and efficiency. Joining Salesforce is the ideal step to scale that vision.”

Following the acquisition, Convergence.ai’s team and technology will become integral to advancing Agentforce.

The team’s deep expertise in adaptive systems, AI agent design, autonomous task execution will accelerate the development of next-generation agents designed for sophisticated workflows.

The acquisition will enable Salesforce customers to deploy more adaptive and capable AI agents, boosting productivity and reducing manual work.

Convergence.ai’s talent is anticipated to drive innovation across deep research, task automation, and industry-specific solutions within Salesforce, states the company.

Salesforce plans to integrate the Convergence.ai team once the acquisition closes, expected in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Transaction details have not been disclosed.

In September 2024, Salesforce entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tenyx, a company specialising in AI-powered voice agents.