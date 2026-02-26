Salesforce reported operating cash flow of $15bn for the full fiscal year. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.com.

Salesforce has reported a net income of $1.94bn, or $2.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended 31 January 2026, a 14% increase compared to $1.7bn, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

For the quarter, the company reported total revenue of $11.2bn, up from $10bn in the same period a year earlier, reflecting a 12% increase year-over-year and 10% growth in constant currency.

Subscription and support revenue reached $10.7bn, representing a 13% annual rise.

Current remaining performance obligation stood at $35.1bn, growing 16% year-over-year, while total remaining performance obligation increased to $72.4bn, a 14% rise from last year.

Informatica contributed $399m to overall Q4 revenue and $388m to subscription and support revenue during the quarter.

The company reported operating cash flow of $15bn for the full fiscal year, a 15% increase compared to the previous period, while free cash flow reached $14.4bn, up by 16%.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Salesforce returned $14.3bn to shareholders during fiscal year 2026 (FY26) through share repurchases of $12.7bn and dividends totalling $1.6bn.

Annual recurring revenue from Agentforce and Data 360 surpassed $2.9bn in Q4 FY26, more than doubling from last year’s total, with Agentforce ARR contributing $800m and Informatica Cloud ARR adding $1.1bn in annualised terms.

Salesforce stated it has closed over 29,000 Agentforce deals since launch, with deal volume rising by 50% quarter-over-quarter.

The company reported it delivered 2.4 billion Agentic Work Units (AWUs) across its platforms in Q4 FY26, marking a 57% increase over the previous quarter.

Salesforce processed more than 19 trillion tokens during the fiscal year, five times higher than last year.

The company has reported a net income of $7.4bn, or $7.8 per diluted share, for FY26, a 10% increase compared to $6.1bn, or $6.36 per diluted share, in the previous year.

For FY26, the company’s total revenue was $41bn, compared to $37bn in FY25.

Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff said: “We delivered a phenomenal quarter to close out a record fiscal 2026, delivering $41.5bn in revenue, up 10% year-over-year and we passed an incredible milestone, with $72bn in total RPO, up 14% year-over-year.”

Looking ahead, Salesforce set guidance for full-year FY27 revenue between $45.8bn and $46.2bn, an expected increase of up to 11% year-on-year and about the same in constant currency terms.

The company forecast subscription and support revenue growth just under 12%, including an estimated contribution of three percentage points from Informatica.