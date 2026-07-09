SambaNova intends to continue investing across chips, systems, software, and AI infrastructure. Credit: CeltStudio/Shutterstock.com.

SambaNova, a US-based AI hardware and software company, has completed the first close of a $1bn Series F funding round, resulting in a post-money valuation of $11bn.

The financing was led by General Atlantic, while Seligman Ventures, Capital Group, and T. Rowe Price Associates made significant investment.

The round also saw participation from both new and existing investors. These include A&E Investment, Battery Ventures, Assam Ventures, BlackRock, Intel Capital, Cambium Capital, Kabila Capital, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), QFO Capital, Volantis, and Vista Equity Partners.

SambaNova provides AI infrastructure and a full-stack platform for enterprise AI inference, serving enterprises, neo-clouds, AI labs, service providers, and sovereign AI initiatives globally.

Founded in 2017 and based in San Jose, California, the company offers chips, systems, and cloud services to support deployment of advanced models.

SambaNova’s platform centres on the Reconfigurable Dataflow Unit (RDU), designed for AI workloads using a dataflow architecture and a three-tier memory design. This memory structure supports running hundreds of models on a single node and switching between them in microseconds.

Rodrigo Liang, SambaNova’s co-founder and CEO, said that the company’s latest valuation underscores the central role that fast inference now plays in the enterprise AI stack.

General Atlantic co-president and global growth equity head Martín Escobari said: “SambaNova’s platform is differentiated, built for a market where inference has become foundational to enterprise and industry transformation.

“Rodrigo and the team are driving deep technical innovation to achieve growing commercial momentum while demand for inference is accelerating well ahead of supply. We are pleased to lead this round to support SambaNova in shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

According to SambaNova, the new funding will be used to expand its capacity, support product innovation, and scale its deployments for enterprise, neo-cloud, sovereign AI customers, and service providers globally.

The company also plans to continue investing across chips, systems, software, and AI infrastructure.

Seligman Ventures managing partner Umesh Padval said: “As AI moves into production, lowering cost per token while maintaining performance and efficiency will be critical for enterprise adoption. SambaNova’s purpose-built RDU architecture is uniquely positioned to address that challenge at scale.”

The funding announcement follows recent developments at SambaNova, including leadership changes, an expanded global customer base, and progress in its collaboration with Intel on heterogeneous inference.

In February 2026, SambaNova released its SN50 chip and raised over $350m alongside another strategic collaboration with Intel.

In addition to the latest funding announcement, the company revealed that JPMorganChase has selected its SN40 and SN50 systems for secure, on-premises AI inference.