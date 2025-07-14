Samsung has once again made waves in the tech world with the announcement of its latest foldable smartphones and smartwatches at the highly anticipated July 2025 Unpacked event.

The flagship Galaxy Z Fold7 is priced at $1,999.99, while the Z Flip7 and the more budget-friendly Z Flip7 FE are priced at $1,099.99 and $899.99, respectively. Alongside these devices, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch8 series, featuring models priced at $350 for the 40mm version, $380 for the 44mm, and $500 for the 46mm Classic variant.

Welcome to the Fold

The Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and an expansive 8.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and equipped with a robust 4,400mAh dual battery, this device is designed for power users. Its triple rear camera setup and a sleek 8.9 mm thickness when folded further enhance its appeal.

Alternatively, the Galaxy Z Flip7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window and a 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With dual rear cameras, the Samsung Exynos 2500 processor, and up to 512GB of storage, the Z Flip7 is a compact but compelling phone. The 4,300mAh battery ensures that users can enjoy their devices throughout the day.

Samsung’s dominance in the foldable smartphone market is evident, particularly in the US, where it has outpaced competitors like Google, Motorola, and OnePlus, who offer limited foldable options. Unlike rivals, Samsung’s diverse portfolio includes three distinct models, catering to various consumer preferences and budgets.

No slip with the Samsung Flip

Samsung’s Z Flip7 (not the cheaper FE version) narrows the gap with main rival Motorola by featuring a larger outer screen, a 0.7-inch increase from the Z Flip6. This enhancement, although seemingly minor, significantly improves the user experience on a compact flip phone, allowing for clearer and more accessible notifications and apps, aided by a 120Hz refresh rate. But despite Samsung’s strong market position, Motorola’s RAZR 2025 presents a significant challenge with its competitive pricing and features. Priced at $700, the RAZR 2025 undercuts both the Z Flip7 and the Z Flip7 FE, while offering a larger outer screen and an improved hinge mechanism.

Interestingly, the unveiling of the cheaper Z Flip7 FE was notably brief, suggesting that Samsung may be downplaying its similarities to the previous Z Flip6. By targeting smaller carriers like UScellular and Boost Mobile for the Z Flip7 FE’s launch, Samsung appears to be strategically positioning this model as an accessible option for consumers seeking innovative technology without the premium price tag.

The Galaxy Z Fold7, meanwhile, boasts an ultra-thin profile and improved features that reinforce Samsung’s leadership in the premium segment. Despite its high price, the device’s enhanced hinge, wide-angle camera, and faster processor make it a formidable competitor against brands like Xiaomi and Oppo.

Wearables

In the wearable space, the Galaxy Watch8 series introduces Google’s Gemini AI, offering users cellular or WiFi connectivity for an AI voice assistant experience. The future of AI in wearables is trending towards a hybrid model of on-device and cloud processing, exemplified by Apple’s Private Cloud Compute.

This approach aims to balance performance, battery life, and responsiveness, while maintaining user privacy. However, the Watch8 currently does not have on-device Gemini AI. Gemini will also be available on rival devices like newer Pixel watches, the OnePlus Watch 3, as well as Oppo and Xiaomi smartwatches later in July 2025, limiting Samsung’s exclusivity. With pre-orders started July 9 and general availability set for July 25, 2025, Samsung’s new devices are poised to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.