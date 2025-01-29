At Samsung’s first Unpacked event for 2025, held in January 2025, in San Jose, California, the company’s announcements emphasised the significance of software and AI capabilities over hardware advancements in the new Galaxy S25 series of phones.

Enhanced user experience: personal data engine for AI, multi-app action, and on-device image editing

Samsung’s incorporation of AI into its One UI 7 platform, built on Android 15, and the utilisation of a bespoke Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor in the S25 Ultra highlight the company’s laser focus on AI. Samsung’s move to fully embrace Google Gemini and sideline its own AI assistant, Bixby, reflects a strategic partnership that benefits both Samsung and Google.

Samsung’s AI features are aimed at streamlining user interactions, reducing app dependency, and making its ecosystem extremely sticky. The AI features are clubbed under what Samsung calls a Personal Data Engine. An AI Select agent will leverage a multimodal AI model to understand preferences and behaviours of Galaxy S25 series users over time, offering contextually relevant suggestions and actions. This engine also powers features such as natural language photo search as well as pattern recognition to automate tasks, further reducing the need for multiple apps.

Samsung also introduced on-device generative image editing on the S25 phones, similar to the functionality on Pixel Studio on Google’s Pixel 9 series. This is enabled by downloading a large language model pack on the S25 phones which allows users to edit photos without an internet connection. The AI is also able to handle multi-step cross-app actions.

Samsung’s personalised AI features and the gathered data will be available across its devices, including compatibility with older phone models, wearables, and smart home devices, making its ecosystem stickier and allowing its devices to work together. For example, SmartThings integration leverages AI to monitor and improve sleep quality through smart adjustments of home temperature.

The Galaxy S25 series: mild hardware upgrades; price remains unchanged

Speaking of actual devices announced, Samsung unveiled a trio of smartphones at Unpacked 2025: the ultra-premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, priced at $1,299; the premium Galaxy S25+, available for $999; and the base model Galaxy S25, which will retail at $799.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Additionally, Samsung offered a glimpse of the sleek Galaxy S25 Edge (below), positioning it as a rival to Apple‘s forthcoming announcement of a slender iPhone.

While details remain sparse, Samsung intends to launch this ultra-thin phone in the US and other markets by mid-2025, with a price point below $1,300.

The Galaxy S25 series presents modest hardware improvements, with the most notable being the camera sensor upgrade in the S25 Ultra and increased RAM across all models.

The ultra-wide lens of the latest model has been upgraded to 50MP from the previous 12MP, resulting in a 34% increase in light intake. Both the Galaxy S25 and S25+ have seen their RAM enhanced to 12GB, matching the Ultra. This increase in memory, along with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, enhances the devices’ capacity to manage the extensive array of AI features and the download of LLM packs.

All three models boast improved processing power and AI categorisation, which collectively contribute to superior zoom capabilities, macro photography, and enhanced video recording quality in low-light conditions. Pricing for the phones remains the same as its predecessors, a win in this inflationary environment. The phones will be available starting 7 February 2025.