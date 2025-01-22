By selecting Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, SandboxAQ aims to enhance its offerings in various applications. Credit: bluestork/Shutterstock.

Tech startup SandboxAQ has teamed up with Google Cloud to offer its large quantitative models (LQMs) on Google Cloud.

This collaboration aims to streamline the procurement and deployment of SandboxAQ’s solutions via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

LQMs are designed to process extensive numerical datasets, conduct complex calculations, and perform statistical analyses.

These capabilities are crucial for industries such as financial modelling and trading automation.

The partnership will allow enterprises to build, deploy, and scale LQMs using Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

The advanced quantitative AI technologies of SandboxAQ is said to aid in driving innovation across various sectors, including drug discovery, chemical and materials science, advanced sensing, and cybersecurity.

SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary said: “Partnering with Google Cloud enables us to deliver enhanced value to customers by leveraging their industry-leading cloud computing and AI infrastructure with our groundbreaking Large Quantitative Models (LQMs). This collaboration accelerates our efforts to develop Quantitative AI technologies and applications that address critical challenges—such as breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s research and other key areas of biopharma work.

“Together, we’re positioned to empower businesses and governments with transformative solutions on Google Cloud, reaching a broader range of organisations through its robust marketplace.”

By selecting Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, SandboxAQ aims to enhance its offerings in these diverse applications.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said: “SandboxAQ’s partnership with Google Cloud will help support the development of new models and solutions and bring them to enterprise customers more quickly and seamlessly.

“Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure will underpin the development of SandboxAQ’s quantitative models and solutions, while Google Cloud Marketplace will provide SandboxAQ with an accelerated, simplified route to market.”

Originated from Alphabet, SandboxAQ raised more than $300m in funding in December 2024, achieving a pre-money valuation of $5.3bn.