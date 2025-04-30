Veza’s platform is currently securing access for millions of users across enterprises. Credit: R.bussarin/Shutterstock.

Veza, a company specialising in identity security, has raised $108m in its Series D funding round led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

The round also saw participation from new investors Atlassian Ventures, Workday Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, alongside existing backers Accel, Capital One Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, Blackstone Innovations Investments, GV (Google Ventures), JP Morgan, Norwest venture partners and True Ventures,.

The latest funding brings Veza’s total equity raised to $235m and values the company at $808m.

Veza said the funds will be used to accelerate its global go-to-market strategy and support continued product development.

Company co-founder and CEO Tarun Thakur said: “Veza’s industry-first approach is rooted in assembling all access permissions, authorisation data, and activity into a unified data model, enabling customers to make fast, intelligent decisions that reduce risk and enforce least privilege.

“In a space crowded with startups and big-name entrants, Veza has emerged as the leader in identity security. Our latest funding is a wake-up call to the industry: the future of security starts with identity, and Veza leads the way.”

The company’s Access platform is currently securing access for millions of users across enterprises, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

Managing more than 20 billion permissions, Veza offers insights into the challenge of permissions and entitlements that many organisations face.

The Access Platform provides a comprehensive solution, visualising, monitoring, and controlling entitlements to ensure compliance and enforce the principle of least privilege.

It addresses various use cases, from privileged access monitoring to non-human identity security, and from access entitlement management to next-generation Identity Governance and Administration.

Atlassian Ventures head Peter Lenke said: “Veza gives ‘out of the box’ dashboards and reports that provide intelligence across the customer’s data access environment, resources, and permissions.

“In addition, the inclusion of an Atlassian Jira integration with Veza’s platform enables Veza customers to get real-time monitoring of access requests, access searches, and access intelligence for identities, permissions, and resources that are accessing Jira data.”

Founded in 2020, Veza has received backing from investors including Accel, Bain Capital, Ballistic Ventures, GV, NEA, Norwest Venture Partners, and True Ventures.