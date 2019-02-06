Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

SecurityScorecard, the leader in security ratings, announced today the launch of Project Escher, an initiative to provide complimentary access to its security rating platform to nonprofit organisations (NGOs).

Although NGOs may be dealing with large quantities of sensitive information, some organisations may not have the financial resources to adequately protect their networks and devices.

Sam Kassoumeh, Co-founder and COO at SecurityScorecard explains that implementing adequate cybersecurity measures is essential for NGOs:

“At SecurityScorecard, we recognise that nonprofit organisations fulfill many essential roles in society, yet oftentimes do not have the resources to mitigate risk of cyber attack.

“Project Escher is dedicated to provisioning eligible nonprofit organisations with the knowledge and tools that are essential to improving their security posture and defending their cause against critical vulnerabilities. It’s time to change the status quo and ensure nonprofits are not obstructed from performing their vital work for the community.”

Back in 2014, CloudFlare launched a similar project, Project Galileo, which aimed to protect humanitarian organisations and political activists from cyber attackers, which made tools to protect vulnerable organisations from DDoS and other cyber-attacks free of charge.

SecurityScorecard’s Project Escher

Project Escher is named after Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher whose work requires the viewer to explore multiple perspectives to truly experience and understand his art. It will give NGOs access to SecurityScorecard’s security rating platform.

SecurityScorecard uses AI to assess an organisation’s cybersecurity practices, giving them a score based on their cyber hygiene. Companies can then pay to have access to this information, and use it to check the score of third-party suppliers before working with them. As of December 2018, the company has rated one million companies.

Nonprofits will now be able to gauge overall cybersecurity risk by assessing up to five vendors across their ecosystem.

Eligible organisations must be designated 501(c) 3, 4 & 5 organisations (a system of classifying NGOs in the US), or an international equivalent. Organisations that do not fit into these categories but focus on human rights, social justice, democracy, economic equality, animal welfare or community development can also apply.

As well as access to the platform, eligible NGOs can also attend monthly customer success webinars run by the company.