The global technology industry experienced a 7% rise in company filings sentiment in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 2,151 technology company filings. GlobalData’s Tech in 2030 Thematic Intelligence Report presents market forecasts for 11 sectors, encompassing education, energy, entertainment, financial services, food and farming, and more. It also evaluates the global outlook for 2030 including demographic trends, population growth, GDP forecasts an Buy the report here.

Notably, in Q2 2023 the average sentiment rose from 0.59 to 0.63, indicating a more positive outlook for the industry. This followed flat quarter-on-quarter growth in Q1 2023.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive.

Top-5 companies by company filings sentiment in the global technology industry, Q2 2023 (Sentiment score)

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech in 2030 – Thematic Intelligence, buy the report here.

This content was updated on 17 July 2023