Sentra plans to use the funding to expand its team and enhance its platform capabilities. Credit: chayanuphol/Shutterstock.

Sentra, a provider of cloud-native data security platforms, has closed a $50m (NIS183.46m) Series B funding round to enhance data security for AI adoption amidst growing enterprise demand.

Led by Key1 Capital, the funding round saw participation from existing investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Zeev Ventures, Standard Investments and Munich Re Ventures.

Key1 Capital co-founder and managing partner Danny Akerman said: “Intensified data regulations combined with AI’s rapid enterprise adoption have dramatically escalated these challenges.

“Without taking proactive steps to secure all data, companies will open themselves up to increased exposure, operational disruptions and compliance failures.

“Sentra is uniquely positioned to address this critical problem by delivering essential visibility and control needed to secure sensitive data across multi-cloud, on-premises and AI-powered environments – without slowing innovation.”

The investment brings Sentra’s total funding to more than $100m. It follows a year-over-year revenue increase of more than 300%.

Sentra plans to use the funding to expand its team of experts and enhance its platform capabilities.

The company also introduced new data security features for AI within its Cloud-Native Data Security Platform. This allows organisations to protect sensitive information against the complexities of AI integration.

With the new funding, Sentra is also broadening its platform to address the risks associated with GenAI, AI assistants and shadow data.

The expanded capabilities of the platform include enhanced detection and prevention features that minimise data exposure and compliance gaps, whether in multi-cloud or on-premises settings.

These advancements offer improved visibility and control over data access and usage for the security teams.

Sentra CEO and co-founder Yoav Regev said: “AI is only as secure as the data behind it. Every organisation we work with is racing to leverage AI but is equally as concerned about exposing sensitive data.

“Sentra gives them the reassurance and confidence they need to move fast by securing data at every stage. With this new funding, we are doubling down on helping enterprises secure their data everywhere and adopt AI confidently so they can innovate without compromising trust.”

In 2023, Sentra closed a $30m Series A funding round led by Standard Investments. It saw participation from Munich Re Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, Xerox Ventures and INT3 as well as existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Zeev Ventures.