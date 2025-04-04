The deal aligns with ServiceNow’s broader CRM strategy. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

ServiceNow has agreed to acquire Logik.ai, a company known for its AI-powered configure, price, quote solution.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2021, Logik.ai offers a product that combines AI with a sophisticated rules engine to optimise and simplify the transaction management cycle.

The deal is anticipated to strengthen ServiceNow’s position in customer relationship management (CRM) space as well as simplify sales and order management operations.

ServiceNow plans to incorporate Logik.ai’s technology into its customer service management and sales and order management offerings.

Through the integration, ServiceNow seeks to streamline complex sales processes, boost productivity, and increase efficiency for businesses spanning multiple industries.

The solution supports a consumer-grade experience for both buyers and sellers and is designed to handle high volumes of users and quote lines.

ServiceNow anticipates the acquisition to bolster its growth in sales and order management, a key function that spans opportunity management, quoting, order placement, fulfilment, delivery, renewals, and expansions.

ServiceNow CRM & Industry Workflows executive vice-president and general manager John Ball said: “By adding Logik.ai’s industry-leading sales and commerce solution to our CRM offering, ServiceNow will further enhance our capability to sell, fulfill, and service on a single platform.

“It’s about delivering a fundamentally different vision and approach to traditional CRM and CPQ offerings — one that addresses the real pain points in connecting end-to-end customer experiences.”

Logik.ai currently serves companies such as Keysight, Oldcastle Infrastructure, Lamons, and CORT, and maintains integration with nearly 50 technology partners, including ServiceNow.

Logik.ai CEO and cofounder Christopher Shutts said: “We invested early in innovations like AI and consumer-grade experiences that are re-writing how products of any complexity are sold. ServiceNow CRM is built for the era of AI, making it the perfect partner to continue that momentum.

“Logik.ai’s transformative solution combined with ServiceNow’s innovative, AI-fuelled platform ensures speed and efficiency through the full sales lifecycle from lead and opportunity through to fulfilment, renewal, and upsell.”

The completion of the ServiceNow and Logik.ai transaction is contingent upon standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

In March 2025, ServiceNow agreed to acquire AI assistant and enterprise search technology company Moveworks for $2.85bn.