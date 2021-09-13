Concept: American enterprise Seven Lakes Technologies has unveiled JOYN Oil & Gas Production (JOYN), a SaaS integrated production solution for Oil & Gas companies. The solution aims to reduce maintenance time and optimize production for Oil & Gas companies.

Nature of Disruption: JOYN connects various legacy systems across oilfields putting everything in one place. It allows infrastructure and software to automatically adjust to business needs. The solution allows transparent pricing and adjust pricing as oil prices fluctuate. The application is available for most devices, which allows users to manage and respond to production demands, from anywhere. JOYN enables information technology managers or production managers to create a sandbox with their data to configure a route, run production allocations, and audit the results. JOYN provides speed and flexibility to analyze data, lower production time from months to days, and adjust to market changes.

Outlook: JOYN optimizes allocations, data gathering, and reporting at up to half the cost of legacy system. JOYN allows to schedule field workers taking into consideration task priority, resource skills, availability, location, and much more, which enables Oil & Gas companies to reduce non-productive crew time and vendor costs.