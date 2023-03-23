Credit: Surasak Suwanmake

Shopify is deepening its partnership with Google cloud in efforts to minimise search abandonment issues, which cost retailers trillions.

Google cloud is a system that uses discovery artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to boost search and integrate personalisation with the world’s largest brands’ online stores.

The partnership will strengthen Shopify’s continued enterprise solution efforts launched earlier this year in January.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud brings together the best in commerce with the best in search to unlock a trillion dollar opportunity for brands,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify.

“We know that 69% of consumers in the US alone say a store’s search is the most common way they shop, but only around 10% are getting consistently accurate search results.”

A Google Cloud survey found that when a consumer looks for a product online and doesn’t find what they want – it will costs retailers around the world more than $2 trillion annually.

Finkelstein recognises, “It’s a massive problem that we’re excited to help enterprise retailers solve through our continued work with Google.”

Google’s discovery AI personalisations will be able to recognise patterns in consumer behaviour, such as, clicks and cart purchases in order to determine a shoppers taste overtime.

AI technology can deal with more data than ever before, and trends in consumer behaviour are going to be picked up by AI algorithms faster than humans could ever do.

Google AI technology has proved this with Med-PaLM 2 and Google Deepmind.

David Cost, vice president of eCommerce and marketing at Rainbow Shops states, “For a retailer of our size, working with a commerce platform that unlocks agility and flexibility for all parts of our business is critical.

Shopify, and their partnership with Google Cloud results speak for themselves with search volume up by 48%.”