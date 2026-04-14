Siemens extends Industrial Automation DataCenter for edge AI deployments. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com.

Siemens has introduced an updated Siemens Industrial Automation DataCenter that delivers Nvidia computing infrastructure at the edge and integrates cybersecurity technology from Palo Alto Networks.

The system delivers AI acceleration powered by Nvidia technology, integrates Nvidia BlueField data processing units (DPUs) for real-time data processing, and includes Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS as part of the security stack.

The offering is shipped as a turnkey package from a single supplier, with the company stating it arrives pre-installed, pre-configured and system-tested.

The solution combines virtualisation for operational technology (OT) applications, backup and restore functions, data archiving and an industrial demilitarised zone designed to separate IT networks from OT environments.

Siemens positioned the update as a response to challenges industrial firms face when implementing standardised AI infrastructure.

The company said creating AI-capable environments can require significant time and cost, with integration, installation and system engineering taking up to 80 hours, while organisations also face risks tied to compatibility and downtime.

Palo Alto Networks smart industry cybersecurity executive Dharminder Debisarun said: “Together, Siemens, Nvidia, and Palo Alto Networks are igniting a new industrial revolution.

“By fusing Siemens’ Industrial automation technology leadership with Nvidia’s AI-accelerated platform and Palo Alto Networks’ AI-powered security, we are redefining how the physical world is designed, built, and run.”

The Siemens Industrial Automation DataCenter is designed to run production AI workloads at the edge using Nvidia-accelerated computing.

Siemens cited use cases, including quality control using image recognition, predictive maintenance and production process optimisation, which rely on GPUs to perform AI calculations in real time.

Nvidia BlueField DPUs operate at the infrastructure layer to process data in real time while offloading and isolating security services. They enable micro-segmentation, zero-trust security, and secure networking, helping maintain strong protection without disrupting industrial systems.

To mitigate security risks associated with greater connectivity and AI deployment in industrial environments, Siemens integrates Palo Alto Networks’ cybersecurity capabilities into the platform.

Prisma AIRS is integrated into the Industrial Automation DataCenter technology stack to help protect operations, intellectual property and business continuity for AI applications.

Siemens also described a security approach that uses Nvidia BlueField to analyse copies of network traffic.

The system can evaluate data streams live without becoming part of the traffic path or modifying it, enabling security analysis without affecting latency, determinism or requiring traffic to pass through a firewall.

Alongside the infrastructure, Siemens said its Remote Industrial Operations Services provide continuous monitoring of IT/OT environments, cybersecurity measures, maintenance and incident support.