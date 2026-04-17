Siemens incorporated the robot into its production processes through its Xcelerator platform. Credit: © Siemens.

Siemens and Humanoid have trialled a humanoid robot powered by Nvidia’s AI stack in autonomous logistics operations at Siemens’ electronics factory in Erlangen, Germany.

The robot, known as the HMND 01 Alpha, carried out tasks such as picking, transporting, and placing containers to support human operators. It recorded a throughput of 60 container moves per hour, more than eight hours of continuous operation, and a pick-and-place success rate above 90%.

The deployment builds on an existing partnership involving Siemens and Nvidia, which aims to create fully AI-driven manufacturing environments.

Humanoid developed the HMND 01 Alpha specifically for industrial applications, combining an omnidirectional wheeled base with advanced manipulation ability and a proprietary AI decision-making system.

Engineers designed and tested the robot using Nvidia’s AI stack, including Jetson Thor for computing at the edge, Isaac Sim for simulation, and Isaac Lab for training the robot’s actions with reinforcement learning.

By employing simulation-driven design, the team reduced the typical robotics hardware development period from 18–24 months to seven months.

Siemens incorporated the robot into its production processes through its Xcelerator platform, which offers a digital twin, integrated AI perception, and real-time control interfaces for factory systems. This allowed the robot to coordinate logistics tasks alongside human staff and other automation, maintaining synchronised workflows and data exchange across the facility.

Humanoid, based in the UK, focuses on AI and robotics for workplace environments, and engineered the HMND 01 Alpha for adaptability in human-centred production settings.

By integrating Nvidia’s technology and Siemens’ automation infrastructure, the deployment provides an example of how physical AI can function within standard factory operations.

Nvidia robotics and edge AI vice president Deepu Talla said: “Factories of the future demand robots that can perceive, reason, and adapt autonomously alongside human workers, tackling the labour shortages and operational complexity that traditional automation struggled to handle.

“With Siemens providing the industrial integration backbone and Humanoid deploying Nvidia’s full physical AI stack – from simulation-first training to real-time edge inference – this deployment paves the way for humanoid robots meeting real production targets on a live factory floor.”

The companies view this implementation as a reference model for introducing robotic systems into industrial environments.