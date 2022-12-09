Siemens’s IT hiring activity declines 10.7% in October 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring declined 10.7% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 7.67% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.78% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.69% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.08% in October 2022, and a 24.35% drop over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 13.69% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 25.76%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 8.66% in October 2022, a 24% rise from September 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Siemens

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 42.74% share, which marked a 24.63% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.75%, registering a 21.95% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 16.2% share and a 36.96% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.79% and a month-on-month increase of 233.33%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.51%, registering a 50% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 28.77% share in October 2022, a 17.6% decline over September 2022. US featured next with a 13.97% share, down 42.53% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 13.69% share, a decline of 36.36% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.69%, down by 25.73% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.35% share, a decline of 22.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.41% share, down 17.24% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.56%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.