Siemens’s IT hiring activity declines 13.6% in November 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring declined 13.6% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.56% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.11% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.11% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.77% in November 2022, and a 0.86% drop over October 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 20.11% in November 2022, and registered growth of 51.02%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.79% in November 2022, a 3.85% drop from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Siemens

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 40.22% share, which marked a 3.27% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 36.68%, registering a 5.47% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 20.38% share and a 29.31% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.63% and a month-on-month decline of 40%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.09%, registering a 55.56% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 27.45% share in November 2022, a 1.94% decline over October 2022. US featured next with a 19.02% share, up 40% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 15.49% share, an increase of 16.33% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.77%, up by 0.87% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.64% share, a growth of 6.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.59% share, up 11.11% over October 2022.