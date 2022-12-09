Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 3.6% in August 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 3.6% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.2% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.56% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.4% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 66.2% in August 2022, and a 29.15% drop over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 15.49% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 19.51%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.45% in August 2022, a 5.26% drop from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 42.72% share, which marked a 19.47% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 35.68%, registering a 31.53% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 16.43% share and a 35.19% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 4.23% and a month-on-month increase of 50%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.94%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 35.68% share in August 2022, a 20.83% decline over July 2022. US featured next with a 15.02% share, down 34.69% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 11.27% share, a decline of 52.94% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.85%, down by 26.09% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.47% share, a decline of 21.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.21% share, down 27.78% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.47%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.