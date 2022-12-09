Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 6.1% in July 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 6.1% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.64% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.69% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 70.32% in July 2022, and a 23.75% drop over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.13% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 28.57%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 6.71% in July 2022, a 32.14% drop from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Siemens

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 39.58% share, which marked a 33.33% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 39.22%, registering a 28.85% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 19.08% share and an 8.47% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.12% and a month-on-month decline of 45.45%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 33.57% share in July 2022, a 31.16% decline over June 2022. Germany featured next with an 18.02% share, up 37.84% over the previous month. US recorded a 17.31% share, a decline of 3.92% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.02%, down by 22.69% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.26% share, a decline of 39.42% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.72% share, down 35.71% over June 2022.