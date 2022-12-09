Siemens’s IT hiring activity rises 9.6% in September 2022

Germany-based company Siemens IT hiring rose 9.6% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 11.63% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.27% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 0.4% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Siemens IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Siemens, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.36% in September 2022, and an 18.41% rise over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.32% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 11.43%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.55% in September 2022, a 2.78% rise from August 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Siemens

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global power IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 41.57% share, which marked a 16.88% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.57%, registering a 13.24% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 20.55% share and a 23.61% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.62% and a month-on-month decline of 36.36%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.69%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s power industry IT hiring activity with a 27.02% share in September 2022, a 5.41% growth over August 2022. US featured next with a 19.4% share, up 21.74% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 15.47% share, an increase of 26.42% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Siemens IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.9%, up by 20.09% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.17% share, a growth of 4.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.93% share, up 14.29% over August 2022.