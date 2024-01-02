Chipmakers have closed their shares recording the biggest year-long growth since 2009, according to the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index (PSESI) which rose 65% throughout 2023.
In 2009 the PSESI recorded a 70% rise in the value of chipmaker shares.
Whilst nearly every chipmaker watched by the PSESI recorded share growth, NVIDIA was the leader earning a market cap of $1trn.
In its executive briefing on artificial intelligence (AI), research analyst company GlobalData recorded that an increase in AI interest is significantly boosting the semiconductor industry with digital logic, sensors and analog seeing the biggest growth.
Towards 2025, GlobalData forecasts that there will be a shift in the mix of the various products that fall within the definition of AI chips, such as GPUs, AI accelerators, FPGAs, and ASICs.
As ASIC and AI workload designs mature, GlobalData expects large semiconductor manufacturers providing special purpose logic (SPL) chips to develop AI accelerators, which are bound to take share from GPUs.
GlobalData predicts that the global conversational AI platforms market will be worth $ 37.8 billion in 2030, up from $7.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 23.3%.
This market growth will have a direct impact on semiconductor manufacturers who will continue to meet growing demand. In a 2023 GlobalData survey, around 54% of respondents answered that their businesses are already being disrupted by AI.
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets – patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news – to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.