JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon is bullish on AI. Credit: Shutterstock

In an interview with Bloomberg, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that thousands of employees at the investment bank are already using artificial intelligence (AI).

In addition, Dimon said that AI would create “dramatic improvements” in the quality of life for working people despite inevitably replacing some jobs.

“Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology,” Dimon told Bloomberg TV on Monday (2 Oct). “And literally they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”

Dimon’s bullish view on AI means that the CEO views the technology as “critical to our company’s future success.”

The New York-based firm advertised for more than 3,500 related roles between February and April, according to data from consultancy Evident.

And Dimon featured AI prominently in his annual shareholder letter highlighting over 300 AI use cases already present within the company’s workflows.

Dimon’s positive outlook on AI use cases and hiring does not reflect data from research company GlobalData which finds that hiring for AI technology roles throughout 2023 peaked in March and has since declined in recent months.



At its peak in March 2023, global hiring of AI technology roles reached 17,098 before falling to 12,413 in April 2023, according to GlobalData.

Hiring rebounded in June 2023 with 15,310 roles added to the global AI job market but fell again in July and August 2023

