Singapore’s technology industry sees a drop of 5.26% in deal activity in April 2022

Singapore’s technology industry saw a drop of 5.26% in overall deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by The SherpaLimited’s $65m venture financing of Trusting Social, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 36 deals worth $274.6m were announced in April 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 38 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 28 deals, which accounted for 77.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with eight deals accounting for 22.2% of overall deal activity in the Singapore’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Singapore’s technology industry with total deals worth $257.66m, followed by M&A deals totalled $16.9m.

Singapore technology industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 58.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $161m, against the overall value of $274.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The SherpaLimited $65m venture financing deal with Trusting Social

2) The $43.5m venture financing of Neuron Mobility by EDBI,GSR Ventures and Square Peg Ventures

3) Central Retail Corporation (Vietnam) Joint Stock,DBS Bank,East Ventures,Fosun International,Global Grand Leisure,JD.com,Mirae Asset Naver New Growth Investment Association,Redbadge Pacific,SCB 10X,SEACORP,Tigris Capital Pte.,Vertex Ventures HC and Westwood Holdings Group $22m venture financing deal with Tickled Media

4) The $15.5m venture financing of Gotrade Financial by Beenext,Don Montanaro,Kibo Ventures,LocalGlobe,Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,Picus Capital,Raptor Ventures,Social Leverage and Velocity Capital Fintech Ventures

5) EDBI,Heal Partners Trust,IHH Healthcare,Pappas Capital,Partech Ventures and Sequoia India $15m venture financing deal with Eko.Ai

