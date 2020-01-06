Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

With the biggest technology show kicking off in Las Vegas, Nevada tomorrow, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 promises to offer a glimpse into the technology trends that will be big in the year to come.

ICON.AI has been named as an CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree for its smart makeup mirror. Thanks to advances in AI and AR, the ability to try before you buy or receive skincare or clothing recommendations via a smart mirror is growing in sophistication.

The company claims that its Venus mirror is the world’s first “all-in-one multi-function smart makeup mirror device” and could be an indication that smart mirrors, mirrors that feature cameras, electronic displays and sensors behind the glass, could see a growth in popularity over the next year and beyond.

The touchscreen mirror has a built-in Alexa smart speaker as well as a skin diagnostics, which offers users advice based on their skin, and an augmented reality (AR) makeup function that means makeup can be tried on without applying it. This is designed to offer “the best user experience and user-centered design”.

Although not yet a common feature in many homes, interactive smart mirrors have been deployed in some cutting-edge retail environments as a way for retailers to enhance the shopping experience. Companies such as HiMirror, whose smart beauty mirror will also be on display at CES, and Mirror, which manufactures full-length mirrors that allows users to take part in exercise classes from their homes, both have smart mirror products available to buy.

According to MarketWatch, the global smart mirror market is set to reach $1.9bn by 2026, expected to grow by 11.68% between 2019 and 2026.

The Venus mirror was unveiled at the official CES media event on January 5 and will be on display throughout the show.

