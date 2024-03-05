Snowflake stated that the partnership affirmed its commitment to AI research. Credit: Koshiro K/shutterstock

US based cloud data company Snowflake has partnered with France’s Mistral AI to bring large language models (LLMs) to its users.

This partnership will parallel a multi-year investment into Mistral AI from Snowflake Ventures, Snowflake’s investment firm.

Mistral AI’s LLM, Mistral Large, will be available on Snowflake’s Data Cloud to its customers. Mistral Large has passed several benchmarks that suggest it is one of the market’s top performing LLMs and is fluent in five languages including English, French, German, Spanish and Italian.

Mistral Large is able to process hundreds of pages of documents simultaneously.

Snowflake customers will also have access to Mistral’s open source AI model Mixtral 8x7B. Mixtral 8x7B surpasses OpenAI’s GPT3.5 in both speed and quality of response.

“By partnering with Mistral AI, Snowflake is putting one of the most powerful LLMs on the market directly in the hands of our customers, empowering every user to build cutting-edge, AI-powered apps with simplicity and scale,” stated Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy.

“With Snowflake as the trusted data foundation, we’re transforming how enterprises harness the power of LLMs through Snowflake Cortex so they can cost-effectively address new AI use cases within the security and privacy boundaries of the Data Cloud,” he said.

Snowflake stated that it remained committed to AI innovation for its customer userbase and the wide technology community.

It hopes that this partnership with Mistral AI will help its research into democratising AI for a wider audience as well as address the potential benefits and threats that AI poses.