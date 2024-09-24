AI data cloud company, Snowflake, today (24 September) announced the launch of its AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality, offering industry-specific solutions to deliver data insights for the travel and hospitality industry.
Snowflake is offering a unified platform that streamlines AI and machine learning development, providing security and governance capabilities, and democratising data access.
The AI Data Cloud for Travel and Hospitality addresses key industry trends and use cases, including dynamic pricing and sustainability tracking, developer efficiencies, reputation management, and performance advertising to help organisations across the industry both streamline operations and unlock new business value.
“By creating a unified data foundation on Snowflake, we’re improving our ability to make data driven decisions and automate aspects of our business” said Raymond Boyle, Vice President, Data Analytics and Strategic Insights, Hyatt.
“From guest preferences to functional decision management, Snowflake empowers us to advance care and further enhance the guest experience. Snowflake provides an important foundation for our work to redefine hospitality in the digital age,” he added.
“Snowflake is an important part of TripAdvisor‘s data strategy,” said Rahul Todkar, Head of Data and AI at Tripadvisor.
“It unifies our enterprise analytics, marketing, and customer insights, providing the data foundation for our AI initiatives. Moreover, Snowflake has revolutionised how we collaborate with other brands in the ecosystem, allowing secure data sharing that benefits both our business and the broader travel industry. This comprehensive approach has not only streamlined our operations but also opened new avenues for growth and partnership.”