The global technology industry experienced a 10% drop in social media posts on batteries in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Samsung Group, according to GlobalData's analysis of social media posts. GlobalData's Batteries – Thematic Research report provides an overview of the batteries market in terms of market size and expected growth up to 2030, its potential impact on different sectors, key alternative batteries and the competitive landscape.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and social media, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Samsung Group had the most mentions of batteries in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 30,225 batteries-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 2% of all posts - and a decrease of 10% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Batteries - Thematic Research