The global technology industry experienced a 32% drop in social media posts on cloud in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for International Business Machines, according to GlobalData's analysis of social media posts. The growing application of cloud will prove to have a transformative impact on the technology sector.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, International Business Machines had the most mentions of cloud in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 43,961 cloud-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 2% of all posts - and a decrease of 32% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

