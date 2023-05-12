The global technology industry experienced a 45% drop in social media posts on covid-19 in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for Alphabet, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. GlobalData’s COVID-19 Cross-Sector Impact – Thematic Research report helps understand how the effect of covid-19 on technology sector compares with 17 other key sectors, in terms of equity indices, M&A volumes, jobs index, and filings. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, Alphabet had the most mentions of Covid-19 in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 4,968 covid-19-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 0.27% of all posts - and a decrease of 45% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

GlobalData's analysis on COVID-19 Cross-Sector Impact - Thematic Research