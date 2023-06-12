The global technology industry experienced a 23% drop in social media posts on robotics in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for OpenAI, according to GlobalData’s analysis of social media posts. GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Predictions 2023 – Thematic Intelligence report offers more insights into the impact of robotics and other key themes such as Cloud, Cybersecurity, and The Metaverse on the TMT industry. Buy the report here.

Notably, artificial intelligence was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions ahead of cybersecurity and innovation, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the technology industry, OpenAI had the most mentions of robotics in Q1 2023. GlobalData identified 49,398 robotics-related posts in the industry's social media activity - 3% of all posts - and a decrease of 23% in Q1 2023 compared with Q4 2022.

