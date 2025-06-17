T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and brands such as T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

SoftBank Group is looking to raise up to $4.9bn by selling shares in T-Mobile US through an unregistered overnight block sale, according to deal terms reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The funds will support SoftBank’s investments in AI, with founder Masayoshi Son planning to invest up to $30bn in OpenAI and develop infrastructure for AI technologies globally.

The Japanese technology conglomerate is offering 21.5 million shares at a price range of $224 to $228 each, the report said.

This represents a discount of up to 3% compared to T-Mobile US’s closing price of $230.99 per share on 16 June 2025.

The offered stake accounts for approximately 1.9% of T-Mobile’s outstanding shares, per Bloomberg’s calculations.

Bank of America is managing the transaction, according to the deal terms.

T-Mobile US operates a 4G LTE and nationwide 5G network.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile offers services through its subsidiaries and brands, including T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile.

SoftBank acquired T-Mobile shares during the completion of T-Mobile’s $26.5bn acquisition of Sprint in April 2020.

Subsequently, SoftBank reduced its stake in T-Mobile through a $21bn deal to finance a significant share buyback.

The shares sold represent about 1.9% of T-Mobile’s outstanding shares, with SoftBank holding 85.4 million shares, or 7.5% of T-Mobile, as of 31 March.

Deutsche Telekom AG remains T-Mobile’s largest shareholder with a 59% stake.

In May 2024, T-Mobile announced the acquisition of US Cellular’s wireless communications, including its stores and customers, for $4.4bn.