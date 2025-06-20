SoftBank officials have discussed potential tax incentives for companies investing in the industrial park with US federal and state officials. Credit: Saranya Phu akat/Shutterstock.

SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son is pursuing a plan to establish a $1trn industrial complex in Arizona, the US, to create a major hub for AI and robotics manufacturing, reported Bloomberg.

The Japanese investment firm has approached Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to play a key role in the project, though the specifics of TSMC’s potential involvement remain unclear.

The proposed complex, dubbed “Project Crystal Land,” envisions a high-tech manufacturing hub akin to China’s Shenzhen, individuals familiar with the plan told the publication.

The park could include production lines for AI-powered industrial robots, they said, though the discussions remain private.

SoftBank has also engaged with Samsung Electronics executives to gauge interest, alongside a range of other technology companies, the report added.

SoftBank officials have held discussions with US federal and state government officials, including US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, to explore potential tax incentives for companies investing in the industrial park.

Son has compiled a list of SoftBank Vision Fund portfolio companies, such as robotics firm Agile Robots SE, that could establish production facilities at the site.

The project’s feasibility depends on support from the Trump administration and state authorities.

While the envisioned cost could reach $1trn, as previously reported by the Nikkei, the actual scale will hinge on participation from major technology firms, Bloomberg’s report said.

If successful, Son has suggested the possibility of developing additional advanced industrial parks across the US.

TSMC, which has already begun mass production at its first Arizona factory as part of a $165bn US investment, indicated that SoftBank’s project does not impact its existing plans in Phoenix.

Representatives from SoftBank, TSMC, and Samsung declined to comment, and the US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s inquiries.

In March 2025, SoftBank agreed to acquire Ampere Computing, a US-based semiconductor design company, for $6.5bn.

As per the deal, Ampere Computing will be acquired by SBG through its subsidiary Silver Bands 6 (US) Corp.

Ampere Computing is engaged in developing high-performance, energy-efficient processors tailored for cloud computing and AI workloads. The company currently employs approximately 1000 engineers.