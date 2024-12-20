Swiss software and cloud solutions provider SoftwareONE has announced plans to acquire Norwegian company Crayon in a cash and stock transaction.
The acquisition involves a recommended voluntary offer where Crayon shareholders will receive 0.8233 new shares in SoftwareOne and NKr69 ($6.03) in cash for each Crayon share.
This offer values each Crayon share at NKr144, representing a 13% premium over its undisturbed share price.
SoftwareOne, based in Stans, Switzerland, is a reseller of Microsoft software licences, offering IT companies assistance with software and cloud purchases, implementation, and support services.
Crayon, headquartered in Oslo, distributes licences for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google Cloud, primarily in the Nordic region.
The merger is expected to create a company with a combined revenue of approximately SFr1.6bn ($1.78bn), operating in more than 70 countries with around 13,000 employees.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
SoftwareOne said the combined company will capitalise on the $150bn addressable market, which is experiencing growth due to trends such as public cloud adoption and increased focus on cloud spend management, data and artificial intelligence, and security.
By merging, SoftwareOne and Crayon aim to expand their marketplace and enhance their services offering.
Additionally, the merger is expected to enable increased coverage of the small and medium enterprise segment by leveraging SoftwareOne’s digital sales hubs and Crayon’s channel platform.
SoftwareOne CEO Raphael Erb said: “Together with Crayon, we will have a broad global presence with extensive local reach, strong hyperscaler partnerships, including with Microsoft, and enhanced service offerings to meet customer needs.
“Building on our strong value-based foundations as leading global providers of software and cloud solutions, we will be very well positioned to drive accelerated growth and improved profitability.”
Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland said: “By combining the strengths of Crayon and SoftwareOne, we are in a unique position to grow our global footprint and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers as well as capitalise on new market opportunities.
“Our strong hyperscaler partnerships, including with Microsoft, will give us a strengthened services offering that will meet future customer needs.”
The completion of the offer is anticipated in Q3 2025, subject to conditions such as a minimum acceptance of 90% of Crayon shares on a fully diluted basis and regulatory approvals.