South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 3.7% in July 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 3.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.58% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.6% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 0.49% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 63.1% in July 2022, a 3.17% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 12.13% in July 2022, marking a 20.51% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 9.68% in July 2022, a 15.38% rise from June 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 7.61% in July 2022, a 7.27% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 14.33% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Wipro posted 112 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered an increase of 143.48% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 104 jobs and a 21.8% drop. Accenture with 65 IT jobs and Delivery Hero with 47 jobs, recorded a 21.69% drop and a 38.24% rise, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 56% increase with 39 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 47.1% share in July 2022, a flat growth over June 2022. Colombia featured next with a 14.32% share, up 15.63% over the previous month. Costa Rica recorded a 13.94% share, a growth of 0.93% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68%, down by 0.75% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.65% share, registered a decline of 12.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 15.35% share, up 38.37% over June 2022.