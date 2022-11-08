South & Central America’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 8.3% in October 2022

South & Central America witnessed an 8.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.7% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 21.48% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 1.98% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 60.71% in October 2022, a 1.24% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 10.99% in October 2022, marking a 7.81% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer Support Specialists with a share of 10.43% in October 2022, a 5.08% drop from September 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 8.38% in October 2022, a 44.44% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 34.29% in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s technology industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 71 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered an increase of 44.9% over the previous month, followed by Wipro with 42 jobs and a 35.48% growth. DXC Technology with 27 IT jobs and PagSeguro Internet with 24 jobs, recorded a 200% rise and a 50% rise, respectively, while Telefonica recorded a 31.43% decline with 24 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s technology industry

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 35.75% share in October 2022, a 7.69% decrease over September 2022. Costa Rica featured next with a 13.97% share, down 30.56% over the previous month. Argentina recorded a 13.22% share, a growth of 22.41% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.07%, up by 5.16% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with a 13.97% share, registered a decline of 20.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 13.04% share, down 36.36% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.93%, recording a month-on-month growth of 66.67%.