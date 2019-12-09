Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

App and software developer Studio Graphene has become the latest company to Brexit-proof itself by launching a strategic office in mainland Europe.

The office, launched in Lisbon, Portugal, is the third hub for the company, joining locations in Switzerland and India, as well as its head office in London, the UK.

The technology company says it has launched the office not only to enable it to take on more projects in continental Europe, but to ensure that the company continues to have a presence in the European Union (EU), should Brexit go ahead.

“I’m very excited to announce the launch of Studio Graphene’s new office in Lisbon. It comes at an important time for the company and means we can meet the demand from European companies requiring blank canvas technologies,” said Ritam Gandhi, founder and director of Studio Graphene.

“It will also help protect the business from any adverse effects of Brexit, should it go ahead.”

With low costs and a skilled workforce, Lisbon is increasingly attracting a strong international technology industry, which has been buoyed by the decision to make it the home of Web Summit, Europe’s largest annual technology conference.

Studio Graphene joins technology companies in Brexit-proofing

The launch of Studio Graphene’s Lisbon office, which will mainly house front-end engineers, sees the company become the latest in a number of technology companies to opt to open a branch in mainland Europe to hedge against the impact of Brexit.

Open-source software company Payara, for example, has opted to open a new office on the Portugese island of Madeira, a move that founder Steve Millidge told ZDNet was “absolutely to do with Brexit”.

Meanwhile, according to Fortune, a growing number of fintech companies are moving their main European bases from London to Amsterdam.

Companies looking to establish a first base in the EU are also now rejecting London in favour of other options, with US-Chinese tech solutions company Horizon8 becoming one of the most recent, launching an office in Cork, Ireland, last week.

