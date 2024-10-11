The company plans to use the fresh funds to enhance its commercial initiatives and expedite product development. Credit: MUNGKHOOD STUDIO/Shutterstock.

Suki, a startup specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) assistants for the healthcare sector, has raised $70m in its Series D funding round.

The funding round was spearheaded by UK-based tech investment firm Hedosophia, with additional backing from Venrock and March Capital.

The financing round was also joined by Breyer Capital, Flare Capital, and inHealth Ventures.

This latest influx of capital elevates the company’s total funding to $165m.

Although the company did not disclose its valuation, sources familiar with the funding told Reuters that the latest round values Suki at approximately $500m.

The company plans to use the fresh funds to enhance its commercial initiatives, expedite product development and bolster its leadership team.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

With a surging demand for generative AI-powered applications in healthcare, Suki has experienced rapid growth, with more than a dozen major health systems and hospitals deploying or expanding access to its solutions in the past two months, the company noted.

The company’s product suite, including Suki Assistant and Suki Platform, aids in streamlining administrative tasks for clinicians and enabling technology partners to build AI experiences.

An AI-powered tool, Suki Assistant helps clinicians save time on administrative tasks by creating notes, taking dictation and commands, streamlining coding, and retrieving relevant chart data from electronic health records (EHRs).

Suki Platform, the underlying engine of Suki Assistant, offers developer tools for integrating AI and voice capabilities into various healthcare solutions.

The company has collaborations in place with key EHR providers, including Epic, Oracle Cerner, MEDITECH, and Athena.

Under its partnership with MedStar Health, the company offers Suki Assistant to thousands of clinicians under MedStar Health across ambulatory specialties including primary care, cardiology, and gastroenterology, and settings including urgent care locations.

Suki CEO and founder Punit Soni said: “With the support of our investors, we’ll accelerate our growth, diversify Suki’s capabilities, and deepen relationships with strategic partners such as MedStar Health, one of the most important collaborators in Suki’s history.

“MedStar Health was fundamental in helping us build essential capabilities including our bidirectional and seemingly ‘invisible’ EHR integration, which is why we have the highest clinician adoption rates in the industry. Together, we have demonstrated how a technology company and health system can meaningfully innovate together and advance physician well-being and patient care.”