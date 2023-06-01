Supermicro addresses ESG concerns. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Supermicro, a California-based tech company specialising in server technology, has furthered its bid to become an established figure in green computing, launching its new servers with liquid cooling.

The technology saves approximately 40% of the power expended on air-cooled data centres, offering a potential 86% reduction in direct cooling costs.

The launch comes as environmental concerns continue to dominate the technology sector. Some 322 environmental sustainability related deals were made in the technology sector in 2022 – a figure set to increase in 2023. Supermicro’s launch demonstrates an ever increasing focus on ESG pledges.

Supermicro’s products seek to lower the power use of data centres by reducing electricity consumption used for cooling. As the industry focus shifts towards reducing carbon emissions, new technologies, such as Supermicro’s liquid cooling servers, demonstrate the implementation ESG policies.

According to a survey by research analyst GlobalData, communication of ESG policies is improving, with 54.6% of respondents now aware of a clear ESG policy for their company. However, there is scepticism around the authenticity of these promises, with a GlobalData poll finding that only 10% of respondents believe that their companies are fully committed to delivering on their pledges.

Greenwashing is a serious problem for ESG policy. GlobalData’s survey shows that respondents have lost faith in company motives, with 46% of respondents believing that ESG was just a marketing exercise for most companies, a significant increase from 30% in the previous quarter.