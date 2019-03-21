Sweden’s technology industry saw a rise of 38.3% in overall deal activity during Q4 2018, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 65 deals worth $1.63bn were announced in Q4 2018, compared to the last four-quarter average of 47 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the quarter with 30 deals which accounted for 46.2% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 29 deals, followed by private equity with six transactions, respectively accounting for 44.6% and 9.2% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the Sweden’s technology industry with total deals worth $1.09bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $438.28m and $103.53m, respectively.

Sweden technology industry deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 94.8% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology industry deals stood at $1.55bn, against the overall value of $1.63bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced Sweden technology industry deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was Audere Est Facere, Berkay Reyhan, Bridgepoint Europe VI Fund, Can Yilanlioglu, European Entertainment Intressenter BidCo, Klein Group, Pontus Lindwall and Prunus Avium’s $1.01bn private equity deal with Cherry.

In second place was the $307.75m acquisition of Mr Green & by William Hill and in third place was Volkswagen’s $121.45m acquisition of WirelessCar.

The $67m private equity deal with Syncron International by Summit Partners and AP1, Fokus Fund Advisors and Ny Teknik’s venture financing of Acast for $35m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in bidding stage.

