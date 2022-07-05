Switzerland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 17.6% in June 2022

Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 17.6% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 17.14% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 46.52% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.39% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 76.69% in June 2022, registering a 40.83% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 9.2% share, a decrease of 59.18% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.05%, registering a 51.24% decline from May 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.29%, down 49.09% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 44.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

DXC Technology posted 568 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 45.44% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 16 jobs and a 77.78% growth. NEC with 15 IT jobs and Comet with 14 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a 69.57% decrease, respectively, while Wipro recorded a decline of 56.25% with 7 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.71%, down by 47.13% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.71% share, registered a decline of 41.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.59% share, down 42.27% over May 2022.