Switzerland’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 10.% in October 2022

Switzerland’s technology industry registered a 10.% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.06% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 46.6% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 2.8% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Switzerland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.51% in October 2022, registering a 59.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.05% share, an increase of 131.71% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.35%, registering a 15.58% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.65%, down 11.11% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Switzerland’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 64.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Switzerland’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

DXC Technology posted 728 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 96.23% over the previous month, followed by Swisscom with 42 jobs and a 39.13% drop. Comet with 25 IT jobs and Wipro with 21 jobs, recorded a 56.14% decline and a 425% growth, respectively, while Digital Asset Holdings recorded a flat growth with 7 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.14%, up by 55.69% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.6% share, registered an increase of 58.42% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.14% share, up 29.63% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.