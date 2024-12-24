US chip design software company Synopsys is on track to secure conditional European Union (EU) antitrust approval for its $35bn acquisition of ANSYS, reported Reuters, citing sources.
Synopsys signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ansys, a simulation software company, in January this year.
To address competition concerns, Synopsys has proposed selling its Optical Solutions Group and Ansys PowerArtist.
This move aims to alleviate apprehensions about the impact on innovation and pricing within the market.
The European Commission (EC), the antitrust authority for the 27-country European Union, is expected to conclude its preliminary review of the acquisition by 10 January 2025.
The EC declined to comment on the news.
Last week, the CMA indicated that the deal could proceed if its concerns are adequately addressed.
CMA senior director of mergers Naomi Burgoyne said: “Synopsys and Ansys are important suppliers of semiconductor chip design and light simulation software, and we are concerned that this deal could reduce innovation and lead to higher prices for these products in the UK.”
Synopsys declined to comment but reiterated its previous statement to the UK CMA.
It said: “We have already taken steps to address all concerns raised by the CMA after their Phase I investigation.
“We will continue our constructive and collaborative engagement with the CMA in relation to our proposed remedies.”
Ansys serves professionals in the aerospace, defence, automotive, and energy sectors for product analysis.
Its offerings compete with tools such as Autodesk‘s Fusion 360, AutoCAD, and Dassault Systemes‘ Solidworks.
Synopsys stated that combining its semiconductor EDA expertise with Ansys’ simulation and analysis portfolio will create a significant player in silicon-to-systems design solutions.
This acquisition is expected to strengthen Synopsys’ core EDA segment and expand its presence in high-growth markets such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, where Ansys already holds a strong position, the company said.