The total funding for Synthflow AI now stands at $30m, including 2024’s seed round. Credit: Synthflow AI.

Synthflow AI has raised $20m in a Series A funding round to transform the global conversational AI market with enterprise AI voice agents.

This investment, led by venture capital firm Accel with contributions from Atlantic Labs and Singular, will fuel the company’s global expansion and further development of its AI voice agent platform.

The total funding for Synthflow AI now stands at $30m, including 2024’s seed round.

Voice AI technology has reached a pivotal moment, with recent advancements making it practical for enterprises to implement AI voice agents on a large scale. These agents are revolutionising industries by providing cost-effective, 24/7 support across various functions such as customer service, appointment scheduling, and lead qualification.

For the US customer service market, valued at $159bn, the rise of AI voice agents offers a significant growth opportunity. Synthflow AI’s platform enables businesses to deploy these agents without the need for deep AI expertise or extensive resources, overcoming barriers that have previously hindered adoption.

Synthflow AI, founded in 2023 by Albert Astabatsyan, Hakob Astabatsyan, and Sassun Mirzakhan-Saky, offers a no-code platform that simplifies the creation and scaling of voice agents. The platform’s white-label agents are designed for non-technical users, allowing for rapid and cost-effective implementation.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The company’s AI Voice Operating System is engineered to mimic human conversation, ensuring high-quality interactions with low latency. Since its seed funding in 2024, Synthflow AI has expanded its research and development (R&D) team and integrated with BPO providers and contact centres globally.

Synthflow AI’s impact is evident, with more than five million hours saved in contact centre operations, a 35% increase in call response rate, and 45 million calls managed with 99.9% uptime.

Hakob Astabatsyan said: “Businesses and their customers are becoming increasingly comfortable communicating with AI agents. Our mission at Synthflow AI is to make high-quality, low-cost AI voice agents more accessible to improve customer services everywhere.

“The BPO and contact center market represents a massive opportunity for us, and we’re already experiencing significant growth in this sector thanks to the simplicity of our no-code platform and the reliability and quality of our AI voice agents. This funding will help us accelerate this growth and scale our product so that we can continue pioneering Voice AI technology globally.”

Synthflow helps mid-market and enterprise firms manage routine calls to save teams time and resources without increasing headcount.